EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today's heat can pose some serious health issues for those required to be outside all day.
We spent some time at a camp in East Longmeadow on Monday, where councilors are trained to spot the signs of heat exhaustion in their young campers in temperatures like today.
Pool time at Pine Knoll summer camp in East Longmeadow is the favorite part of the day for most campers.
"Swimming and jumping from the edge and then we're going to do big splash," said camper Sam Depalo.
Aidan Davis, another camper, added, "We jump in the pool and the pool is really cold today because it's so hot out."
Camp councilor Taylor Oliver told Western Mass News that pool time is the most requested activity here.
"Constantly they're asking 'When are we going in the pool? What time is it? When are we going?' and if the lifeguards let us, we go in early," Oliver added.
Each councilor is trained to spot the signs of any heat-related illness.
"All of our staff are CPR-AD certified and in that training, they're taught how to spot heat exhaustion and how to tell the signs of it and what to do if a child shows signs of heat exhaustion," said East Longmeadow assistant recreation director Geordie Emmanuel.
Head camp councilor Caitlin Hogan noted, "I look for the red face, the breathing heavy, sweat dripping down, you know, if they're like running and they just stop and are struggling to walk, I say let's take a break, let's calm down, refresh, have water and get ready to go back in."
When not in the pool, in extreme heat, councilors said other activities like arts and crafts are done in the shade.
"When we do activities, I like to find shade if there is any shade in the activities we do," said camper Garbiella Butcher.
Remedies to beat the heat also include staying off hot surfaces like the basketball court, doubling water breaks. For those who need a break, heading indoors for some air conditioning and extra rotations in the pool.
"I go under the blue mushroom over the and just put my head under it and it's really nice and it keeps my head cool," said camper Jacob Segura.
The East Longmeadow Recreation Department said even more precautions will be taken tomorrow, including more pool time and less on the playing fields as temperatures are expected to be even higher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.