CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Phase 1 part 2 of the Massachusetts reopening plan kicks off tomorrow - loosening the restrictions for some outdoor activities and businesses.
One local business is busy planning its new normal.
One business told Western Mass News they were only open for a month before COVID-19 restrictions shut their doors, but now -they are preparing for a busy day tomorrow.
"We weren’t open for that long. We shut down at the end of March," said Theory Wellness' Director of Marketing Thomas Winstanley.
Theory Wellness Recreational Marijuana Dispensary in Chicopee - like many other businesses - had to close their doors because of COVID-19 restrictions.
But unlike most businesses - Theory Wellness was only open for one month before the pandemic put the new store on pause.
"This team had a month of work under their belts and they did a fantastic job and unfortunately we had to hit the brakes on most of our operation," Winstanley said.
But on Monday - the business can open again for curbside pickup under the state’s phase 1 part 2 reopening plan.
"We’ve been working since Governor Baker gave the mandate this past Monday, we’ve been working around the clock to figure out what does this look like," Winstanley explained.
Winstanley told Western Mass News that the store will operate a little differently.
Customers will order online, pick an appointment time to pick-up, and then stay in their cars while following the store’s ID check and payment process stations to pick up their cannabis products.
"This is probably going to be one of the biggest struggles as a company just trying to navigate the curbside pickups for folks," Winstanley noted.
Winstanley said they had to furlough almost all of their employees back when the store closed, but now - he said the full staff has been hired back to navigate their new normal.
"Everyone’s pretty excited to see what tomorrow brings," Winstanley said.
Winstanley said they are expecting a high volume of customers tomorrow and that they will start taking orders at midnight.
