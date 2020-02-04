WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusets is just three weeks away from becoming hands-free on roadways across the state.
"We've seen a lot more people coming in asking to go hands-free with their phones in their car," said David Cichonski, manager at Long Radio in West Springfield.
Cichonski said that since Governor Charlie baker signed the new hands-free driving bill, he's seen their business more than double.
"Some people do research before coming in. Most people do need help with that and that's what we are here for," Cichonski said.
Cichonski explained that there are several routes you can take to go hands-free, whether it be a simple car mount or more complex Bluetooth system.
However, Cichonski's advice is making sure the technology you choose is compatible with your specific phone.
"There's new technology like Apple Play or Android Auto, which allows you to have your phones most important features and functions on the screen," Cichonski added.
Cichonski told Western Mass News that devices like those make it possible to still access your phone while being hands-free.
"This had your phone and all your contacts - music's, maps, messages - and you actually don't need to look at the screen. You can use a voice command, which is really nice," Cichonski noted.
They are all features that the Springfield Police Department saod are in-line with the law.
"You can utilize your cell phones in different ways, as long as it's just a quick touch. You can use it on your dashboard, mounted correctly, for GPS and taking phone calls, but if you have it in your hand for any reason, you can get pulled over," said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
According to Walsh, for the first six weeks, their officers will only be issuing warnings, but starting in April, using your phone behind the wheel will cost you.
"The first being a $100 fine. The second and subsequent can be up to $500 and can impact insurance. We are trying to notify as many people as possible. The warning will be educational, hopefully. We're going to be putting messages of the new law on the DPW message board across the city, so people get use to it. It's a behavior they'll have to change," Walsh said.
A habit change that will save lives.
"This will definitely make it safe for everyone out on the roads," Walsh added.
