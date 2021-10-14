AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--There was a little 'Luck of the Irish' going on in Agawam Thursday night.
At the Back Room Bar and Grill, celebrity bartenders, including Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli, School Committee member Dawn DeMatteo and our very own Chris Pisano served up drinks and plenty of charming conversation.
All for a good cause, too.
All the money raised from tips supports the Agawam Saint Patrick's Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.