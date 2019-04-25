WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local child who was tested for measles has tested negative for the illness.
Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine in Wilbraham said Monday that a child was seen for a rash and was being tested for a number of possible illnesses, including measles.
The office immediately contacted the state's Department of Public Health, which is protocol, and precautions were put into place within the office for patient safety
Dr. Amy Kasper from Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine told Western Mass News Thursday that the results showed that the child tested negative for measles.
Kasper added that the practice has reached out to all families that were at the office on Monday to inform them that there is no further cause for concern.
