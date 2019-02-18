HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With school vacation upon us, many parents are looking for ideas to keep their kids busy when its cold outside.
Many turn to the Children’s Museum in Holyoke, but that also means germs can spread easily, so the museum does what they can to keep everyone safe.
When it's cold and snowy outside, parents and kids flock inside to the Children’s Museum where kids can explore all of the fun exhibits and run around.
However, with this one of the busiest weeks of the year for the museum, that means little hands bring lots of germs and they have to be careful.
"We are kind of obsessed with keeping the museum clean. We have tons of hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes," said museum executive director Susan Kelley.
The Children’s Museum in Holyoke focuses on keeping the surfaces clean. They bring in professional cleaners two times a week to really make sure all the nooks and crannies are clear of germs.
"We are constantly swapping out things, especially the light bright things and the kids instantly put them in their mouth," Kelley noted.
Kids will be kids. They put things in their mouth and parents are instructed to put them in this bin and they will be sure to be washed.
The toys will be washed multiple times a week, always swapping out for cleaner ones as the day goes on.
For Jessica Bosse, a physician herself, she’s always aware of the potential dangers of bringing little kids to a place with other little kids.
"It's a big decision. They just turned three months, but my two year old still needs to go out and do things, so we are relying on other people to wash their hands and wipe surfaces and get their flu shots because my little one's can't get them until they are six months old," Bosse noted.
Bosse trusts that the museum is safe for her kids to come and play.
