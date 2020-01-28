SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two western Mass colleges have made the decision not to send their students to China for Spring study abroad programs, following the outbreak of coronavirus.
Five cases of the upper respiratory infection have been confirmed in the U.S., with two possible cases being tested in New Hampshire.
Western mass news dug deeper on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting the local Chinese community.
A new poll from morning consult shows that 3/4 of people surveyed are as concerned about coronavirus, as they were about the 2014 Ebola outbreak.
Those Western Mass News spoke within the Chinese community, who told us there is a lot of panic for family members who live overseas.
Dr. Linda Hill is active in the local Chinese community.
She has a Ph.D. in molecular biology and said the concern about coronavirus has prompted her to write a blog about the disease for people in both China and the U.S.
"A lot of social media is spreading, you know, fake news everywhere so people don’t understand what the real situation is," Dr. Hill said.
With 45,000 confirmed cases of the upper respiratory illness worldwide, and 106 people dead, hill understands the panic, but says the U.S. tends to be well prepared to fight cases that reach its borders.
"China is basically the testing ground right now, so we already know a lot when it comes to here. We definitely know how to do it, how to deal with it," Dr. Hill noted.
Western Mass News spoke with Pastor Huaiqing Chen of the Springfield Chinese Christian Church, who said those who have family and friends in China, still fear for loved ones' health.
"We really have concerns about that because we know that there’s some outbreak in China and our congregation has families in China," Pastor Chen explained.
Pastor Chen said one member of their congregation recently traveled through Wuhan, now considered an epicenter for the coronavirus.
He said she does not have any symptoms, but said they're warning others to be cautious.
"If some people travel back to China, we ask them to stay at home for at least two weeks to make sure they are very healthy," Pastor Chen explained.
In the meantime, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced they will screen passengers for coronavirus at Logan International Airport in Boston.
Amid reports of face-mask shortages globally, those in Massachusetts already are looking for ways to send money and supplies to help.
Meantime, UMass Amherst, Western New England University and Mount Holyoke College have all confirmed today that they will not be sending students abroad to China for Spring and Summer programs due to the virus.
