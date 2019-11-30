AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thanksgiving is over and the focus has moved to Christmas.
This weekend always tends to be a busy one for people to pick out their real Christmas trees.
Western Mass News stopped by Granny's Place Farm Stand in Agawam where they have sold Christmas trees for more than a decade.
When you pull up to Granny's Place Farm Stand in Agawam you are greeted with bright red and green and the fresh smell of...
Rick Seldomridge and his family have been supplying local families with their Christmas centerpiece for more than 10 years.
"We got our regular customers. We know them pretty well. Our loyal customers are with us throughout and we’ve got a lot of friends who like to come around," Seldomridge said.
But the farm stand one sells one kind of tree, balsams.
"I like the smell and I like the consistency of the trees. They’re just a nice shaped tree. That’s why I stay with the balsam," Seldomridge explained.
Seldomridge told Western Mass News they're hoping to see an increase in customers Saturday before the snow comes Sunday afternoon.
"It was a busy place. We did a lot of trees yesterday. Hopefully, we’re going to do a lot of trees today. We got a snow storm coming in tomorrow so I’d say we’re going to see more people today than we will tomorrow," Seldomridge noted.
Whether you are looking for a small two-footer, something more the traditional size or a giant 16-foot tree, Granny’s Place has something for every family.
"My daughter goes through and cuts all the strings. She stays with her dad all day long. She cuts them, she moves trees, we carry trees, we load trees, she sells trees too. And then I usually grab them right up. We’ll pick them up and we’ll give them a quick bang on the ground and they fall open. They’re gorgeous," Seldomridge said.
