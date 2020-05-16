AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Agawam Congregational Church held a curbside drop-off event this morning to benefit the parish.
They collected both non-perishable food items and monetary donations.
Reverend Tom Howells told Western Mass News how the church felt about doing their part to help.
"We feel good about it. This is our gift to the community. God has asked us to take care of the needy, and that's what we're trying to do," Howells said.
The reverend also said those who could not make it today are welcome to drop-off donations at the church.
