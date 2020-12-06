HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The First Congregational Church of Hadley is hosting an outdoor drive-by Christmas pageant on Sunday at 2 p.m.
The pageant will take place on the front steps of the church and include live animals. The play will be run through several times so that people driving by can see different parts of it.
The different nativity roles are being played by various family pods, to ensure COVID-safe distancing. All performers will be wearing masks as well.
“This isn’t our usual traditional pageant,” said Sunday School Coordinator Jean Baxter. “We’re not having any activities inside the building during the pandemic, so we decided to take the action out-of-doors and invite the whole world to watch.”
The pageant narration and carols will play in the background and can be listened to in cars on 107.5 FM radio.
“And there’s more, come back again after sunset, and you’ll see our giant advent wreath, lit up with solar-powered candles. We’re actually really glad to have this chance to get the Christmas story out in public again,” Baxter said.
No parking is available in front of the church, but there are spots across the street where cars can get a good view.
