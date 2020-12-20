SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Christmas is just five days away, and Catholic Churches are getting ready to celebrate Christmas Mass during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year they plan to have multiple reservations starting at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
The church is already decorated and ready to go this week, and now they plan to have social distancing precautions in place.
From everyone wearing masks to using every other row, this is all to celebrate Christmas safely while coronavirus cases are on the rise, without turning people away.
“One thing that this church is doing is that we’re putting sign up sheets, using the signup genius. We’re doing that as a response because we don’t want to turn too many people away," said Holy Name Parish Fr. David Aufiero. "We want to get people thinking to come to a certain Mass. So they plan which Mass time they’re going to go to, and we don’t have that unfortunate circumstance of having to turn people away.”
Now the Catholic Church is also planning to stream the service as well, in case someone wasn't able to get a reservation or was interested in watching it from home.
