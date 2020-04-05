SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week, but with many churches closed due to coronavirus concerns, congregations are coming up with creative ways to keep the faith.
Traditionally Palm Sunday is held the Sunday before Easter inside the Christian Cathedral in Springfield.
But this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Palm Sunday service was held outside.
Keeping the faith, Archbishop Timothy Paul came up with the idea to give worshipers a chance to come together...6 feet apart.
"A lot of people have cabin fever and this is a holy week and wanted everybody who wanted to come to get a palm and stay in their cars and remain safe and give them an outdoor service experience," Paul explained.
Multiple cars lined up at the Christian Cathedral in Springfield to get their palms, while members of the church distributed the palms carefully with gloves.
"Let's just bring the message of hope to the people who need hope and to celebrate this wonderful season while they are going what they are going through with COVID-19," Paul noted.
Paul told Western Mass News during this stressful time he's hopeful coming together like this will bring some happiness and peace.
"And we hope they will leave inspired and go back home and feel like they’ve had some time and some inspirational time," Paul said.
The church will continue to be closed on Easter Sunday as well, but they will continue to stream services live on their Facebook page.
"This region, Massachusetts has been hit very hard and I just want to let you know we are praying for you," Paul noted.
For more information about the Christian Cathedrals services, you can click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.