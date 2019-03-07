EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Winter clothing, something we make use of all the time that makes the cold just go away.
With weather that requires bundling up still in the forecast, there is a push to get those pivotal clothing items to those who don't have them.
The ground is snow-covered, and it's March, a sign that cold weather won't be going anywhere quickly.
What makes it more bearable, especially for those who live in it, with a warm pair of gloves or Winter hat.
"It's realty sad when," stated Linda Taupier of Christ Church Cathedral. "Someone comes up to us and says, 'Can I have a pair of gloves?', and we have to say, 'We've run out',."
"Folks who have sweaters like," Eric Elley of St. Andrew's Church tells us. "The ones I'm wearing, take it for granted that they have a sweater."
Linda Taupier and Eric Elley are a part of a multi-church effort to make life just a little bit easier for homeless.
They call it the 'Big Blue Ministry'.
"Twelve-passenger blue van," said Taupier. "That's what we take out on Tuesday nights so we call it 'Big Blue', because it's a big, blue van. They come running. We'll park the van somewhere, and, all of a sudden, we'll see all these people coming from all different directions. Then, we empty it."
They are on a mission to empty the big, blue van in the greater Springfield area even more.
They just need more supplies to do, like men's extra large jackets, tents, more of those Winter hats, gloves, blankets, and socks.
"We must go through," continued Taupier. "Twenty or thirty pairs of socks every week, because everybody wants clean socks. Can you imagine walking around in the same socks for days?"
Jeanne Conrad is one of a dozen or so that volunteers their time with Big Blue.
"I just want to do what I can to help the homeless," stated Conrad.
Claire Sygiel tells Western Mass News about a recent donation that went beyond clothing, funding a program Big Blue runs as well.
"One of our vestry members I was talking to," says Sygiel. "Gave us a check. We now have money to pay for these sandwiches for the rest of the year."
With Winter still in our sights, their goal is to continue distributing these items that make a real difference.
If you have any to give, we have a list of places where you can drop off your donations.
"St. Mark's in East Longmeadow," stated Elley. "St. Andrew's in Longmeadow, or Christ Church Cathedral in Springfield."
"This keeps people from freezing," said Taupier.
