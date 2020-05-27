AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Churches have been given the green light to hold in-person masses again, but new guidelines are in place at churches all over the nation.
Here in western Mass. some churches are preparing for their opening weekend, but what each church is doing to ensure safety is different.
Churches across the nation have opened their doors again, but here in western Mass. some local churches are preparing for this weekend when they will hold their first in-person services in months.
"I think it’s going to be the new norm just for a little bit until things kind of even out. We don’t know what the fall will bring [and] we don’t know if this is going to come back or what’s going to happen. So this way we’re just covering everybody; the church, the people, everybody, and making sure everyone has a safe as possible," said Parish's secretary Lisa Raffia.
On Wednesday - over at Sacred Heart Church in Agawam - church bells are ringing outside as Parish staff work inside to make sure the building is up to par with social distancing regulations.
"We're sectioning off the church so that we get the 6 feet social distancing in the church. We were told that our capacity is 300 [and] that the church will allow at one time," Raffia explained.
Raffia told Western Mass News - over the phone - that the community will need to visit the church's website online to receive free tickets to attend a Mass. That way Parish officials can make sure they have no more than 300 people in the building.
"They’ll have to bring their tickets to wear their face mask and use the hand sanitizers. They can leave through all three exits and communion will be done after mass at the end of the service," Raffia said,
But over in Springfield - Holy Cross Church told Western Mass News they also have new guidelines in place.
"Each person will be counted to make sure there is no more than 40 percent of the building's occupancy inside. Every other pew will be blocked off. People can only enter through the doors in the parking lot and the building will be locked in between masses for disinfecting," Raffia explained.
Despite masses looking a little different than they normally would - Raffia told us it will feel good to be reunited with people from afar.
"I think people are excited. They’ve missed it for so long and they just want to be a part of it. It will be nice to have mass as normal so to speak and just to see all the people that we’ve missed," Raffia noted.
Masses are being held at Sacred Heart Church on Saturday at 4 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday.
