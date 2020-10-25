CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People headed out for a turkey dinner, drive Sunday morning in Chicopee.
The First Congregational Church of Chicopee is teaming up with the Trinity Episcopal Church. The churches are joining together to serve local families in need this holiday season.
Both are also encouraging other community members to give back this holiday season as well.
"The more, the merrier, come and be partners with us," said Pastor Gary Grimes. "We can serve the Chicopee community [by] providing meals to many needy people.
The prepared meals will be delivered on November 21. Church officials also said each dinner will come with all of the fixings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.