SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker is sounding the alarm as clusters of COVID-19 cases have been traced back to houses of worship.

Especially ahead of the holiday season, he wants everyone to take extra precautions.

"The big message here is if you go to a midnight service - lots of people here in Massachusetts do - wear a mask, stay with your family, don't go to a before-or-after gathering,” Baker explained Tuesday.

Baker: Many COVID-19 clusters stem from religious services BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is urging those attending services at houses of worship to adhere to COVID-19 precautions, like wearing masks…

Baker gave that advice to the Bay State on Tuesday, following large outbreaks of COVID-19 in houses of worship. He said Massachusetts epidemiologists have identified 36 COVID-19 clusters associated with churches, synagogues, or mosques.

The largest outbreak stemmed from a church was reported at a house of worship in Fitchburg that led to 200 positive cases.

“I think most health leaders stand with the governor and want to do things safely. You’re always going to have a few outliers that go to the beat of their own drum, if you will, but I think most faith leaders understand the seriousness of this and are willing to create safe worship spaces,” said Mark Dupont, spokesperson for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield.

The Diocese of Springfield told Western Mass News they have been watching their numbers closely.

Longmeadow church taking reservations to attend Christmas Masses LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s a first for Catholic churches across western Massachusetts: how to safely hold Masses this holiday season a…

“We’ve had some very isolated incidents across our parishes and school, but they’ve been very limited and traced to outside of the Catholic worship activity,” Dupont explained.

While the diocese has not seen any clusters of COVID-19, they are taking every precaution possible to keep parishioners safe.

“People can feel safe with their Catholic community is doing the best they can to maintain a safe worshiping facility…All Catholic churches and schools have been very stringent on following proper protocols put forward by health officials: wearing a mask, social distancing, maintaining under 40 percent capacity in our worship sites,” Diocese noted.

They are also heavily sanitizing the buildings and strongly discouraging gatherings before and after worship.

“For Catholics, especially at Christmas, it’s really important for them to have the opportunity if they are able to worship in person. We are a eucharistic community and so that’s very central to our faith,” Dupont said.

Baker said he was sharing this information ahead of the holiday season with that in mind, hoping things don’t get to the point where services will again be canceled.

“We were denied the ability to worship in-person for Easter and that was devastating. Understandably, a sacrifice we had to make at the time, but I think that has led to more people wanting to come together for Christmas and have something normal in this very irregular year,” Dupont added.

However, if you don’t feel comfortable returning for in-person worship, Dupont said, “We encourage you to stay home, avail yourself of one of the televised masses or your parish’s streaming masses.”