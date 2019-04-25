AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Avengers fans are getting ready for tonight's premiere of the film "Avengers: Endgame."
It's expected to have the highest-grossing opening weekend in box office history with tickets already selling out across the country and beyond.
"Avengers: Endgame" is expected to break industry records with anticipation that this weekend alone will bring in upwards of $260 million of revenue to the movie in North America.
"It broke the record for debuting on the most screens in the U.S., so I think this is going to really be a record breaking movie," said Agawam Cinemas owner Kim Wheeler.
Wheeler told Western Mass News they've been prepping for the premiere for weeks.
"We've got the decor, raffles, small business vendors that are coming in," Wheeler explained.
They are hoping to make it what Wheeler called an immersive experience for families
"'Infinity War' was crazy and they left it as such a cliff hanger that we knew this one was going to be big," Wheeler added.
That means more staff, more food, even costumed characters to make the film's sold-out debut one moviegoers will never forget.
"We make it an experience you and kids are going to remember," Wheeler noted.
It's also one Wheeler will remember too as she expects one of the largest crowds the theater has ever seen with the 22nd installment in the Marvel cinematic universe also featuring Stan Lee's last Marvel appearance.
"This is actually Stan Lee's last cameo in a Marvel movie since he passed away, so it's actually really special for a lot of the Marvel fans too," Wheeler said.
For Marvel fans, it's an experience you won't want to miss, where will you say you were when "Avengers: Endgame" premiered.
