SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Each city and town across western Mass has a different way of planning for extreme heat, but the goal is the same: keep as many people as they can cool for as long as possible.
Western Mass News spoke with several different towns and cities, and, essentially, planning for a heat wave is all about defining the unique problem and challenges your population faces.
On Saturday, the city of Springfield will have eight cooling centers available to the public, a decision the city's Commissioner of Health and Human Services says requires a lot of planning in each of Springfield's neighborhoods.
"We want to make sure we have one in the Sixteen Acres area, the Mason Square area, the North End, and, potentially, the South End, so we look at the city, geographically, to make those decisions," Commissioner of Springfield's Health and Human Services Helen Caulton-Harris tells us.
Breaking down a wide, city perimeter in a way that ensures the largest number of people have access.
"We look at the city of Springfield and try to open sites in centrally-located venues," says Caulton-Harris.
The most difficult stage of planning is making sure those who can't get to a cool place are staying safe.
"The challenges in Springfield really have to do with making sure that neighbors are checking on each other, because not everybody may have access to be able to get to a cooling center.
We’ve got bigger cities in this area, but what challenges does east longmeadow have?
East longmeadow has a large percentage of older population.
Aimee petrosky-director of public health, east longmeadow
We make sure that our older population has options available to them and if they know they can reach out to emergency services if necessary
East longmeadow's Director of Public Health tells Western Mass News their one cooling center for Saturday, the public library, will have water for those who come seeking relief, even if it's a large crowd.
"Through our emergency preparedness plans, we have dedicated areas that we know can house a certain amount of people, but really it’s utilizing our resources," stated Petrosky.
We couldn't get ahold of the emergency management director for Agawam.
So far, we know the Esoteric-Sherwood Lodge on Pine Street will be open on Saturday as a center, but Agawam's mayor has his own plea to make sure the most vulnerable people, those without air conditioning. those without family, are looked after by neighbors.
"They don’t realize the dangers of that situation, so, as a community, it’s our job to look out for each other. This is your way of doing that and helping everyone to be safe," added
