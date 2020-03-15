Here's a look at some local cities and towns that will provide meal centers during the COVID-19 school closure:
BONDSVILLE, Endelson Playground 121 Main Street,
Meal Distribution: Basketball Court Entrance.
Meal Service Time (9:30 am – 10 am) Monday-Friday.
Breakfast and Lunch served in 1 (one) Grab and Go Bag.
All meals set up in bags on tables- Fully Assembled Grab and Go.
GREENFIELD
Serving free breakfast and lunch all for youth 18 years old and under. Meals will be served "Grab-and-Go" style for health reasons to the following schools:
Greenfield High School, Greendfield Middle School, and Newton School are
For more information please click on the following links.
https://msg.schoolmessenger.com/m/…
SPRINGFIELD
The district’s food service provider Sodexo will set up meal centers at the following locations:
-Bowles
-Commerce
-Dorman
-Glickman
-Indian Orchard
-Kensington
-Liberty
-Lincoln
-Rebecca Johnson
-Talmage
-Warner
-Washington
Meals will be available at the front door for breakfast and lunch between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday to any person 18 years old or younger. Identification is not required.
PALMER
Converse Middle School 24 Converse Street, Palmer
Meal Distribution: Rathbone St Parking Lot.
Meal Service Time (9:30 am – 10 am) Monday-Friday.
Breakfast and Lunch served in 1 (one) Grab and Go Bag.
All meals set up in bags on tables- Fully Assembled Grab and Go.
Hyrniewicz Playground, Springfield Street, Three Rivers
Meal Distribution: Near Gazebo.
Meal Service Time (10:15 am – 10:45 am) Monday-Friday.
Breakfast and Lunch served in 1 (one) Grab and Go Bag.
All meals set up in bags on tables- Fully Assembled Grab and Go.
Thorndike Playground, Main/Church Street, Thorndike
Meal Distribution: Inside Playground Area.
Meal Service Time (10:15 am – 10:45 am) Monday-Friday.
Breakfast and Lunch served in 1 (one) Grab and Go Bag.
All meals set up in bags on tables- Fully Assembled Grab and Go.
