CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Polls are closed and results are in and for some cities and towns across the state, election results are making history with more diversity representation in local governments.

“I know this is a really big moment for the city and for all Latinos across western Mass. This has been a pivotal race for Holyoke, Chicopee,” said Chicopee Ward 3 City Councilor-Elect Delmarina Lopez.

Chicopee native and 25-year-old attorney Delmarina Lopez is now the first person of color to hold a seat on the Chicopee city council.

“It is about time that people of color and a different diverse backgrounds are in the seats. This is supposed to be a representation of what the population looks like and the reality is that there are many of us out here, so why not come out and vote for people that look like you, think of you, have similar backgrounds,” Lopez added.

Joshua Garcia defeats Michael Sullivan in Holyoke mayor's race HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Holyoke will now have their first Latino mayor take office later this month. Joshua Garcia had the majo…

Lopez has been dreaming of holding this seat since she was 15 and is excited to join other local leaders of color.

“In Holyoke, we have Joshua Garcia. It’s amazing to see Latinos out here winning and be placing themselves in positions where not only can they represent the city, but also make sure that the best interest of the community at large including everyone is represented,” Lopez explained.

Several communities across the state saw more diverse candidates on their ballots during Tuesday’s elections. In addition to Holyoke, the city of Boston also elected its first mayor of color, who is also a female.

Boston elects Wu, first woman and Asian American as mayor BOSTON (AP) — Boston voters for the first time elected a woman and an Asian American as mayor on Tuesday, tapping City Councilor Michelle Wu t…

Lopez told Western Mass News that she hopes this is a trend that continues and one that Chicopee Mayor John Vieau is proud to see in his city.

“It’s wonderful because that’s exactly what Chicopee is. We’re a very diverse community, we’re a very tight knit community, and we’re all about social gathering, coming together and it’s nice to have different perspectives from people of different heritages,” Vieau explained.