HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Election Day is exactly five weeks away. While some voters will head to the polls, as usual, a historic number of mail-in ballots are expected due to COVID-19 concerns.
The president of the Postal Union in Springfield said they are ready to make sure every mail-in vote gets counted.
Voters across the country are getting ready for the general election and so are local town and city clerks.
“Right now, we are processing applications for early voting through the mail,” Holyoke City Clerk Brenna Murphy McGee said. “We have processed over 6,000 applications, and we are preparing things for the officer to mail those out to everyone that has requested one.”
Here is a breakdown of election dates and deadlines:
The last day to register to vote is October 24.
Early voting starts on October 17 and ends on October 30.
Election Day is November 3.
The fact that this is a presidential election and in the middle of a pandemic, voting by mail is expected to be the popular choice in western mass.
Advice McGee is to make sure your ballot is filled out completely.
“So if we receive a ballot back in the mail or in the dropbox and they don’t have a signature on it, we are going to have to unfortunately reject it,” she said. “If there is enough time prior to the election, we will send it back to you and allow you to sign it and get it right back to us.”
Western Mass News spoke with President of the Postal Union in Springfield Russel Evans.
He said the postal service is already gearing up for the onslaught of mail-in ballots.
“There is a national task force that has been established across the country for political mail into,” he said. “It’s going to boil down to there being a local team. Right now, we will be meeting weekly, and then two weeks prior to the election our teams will be meeting daily.”
Right now, there are three machines in the Indian Orchard postal plant that will process ballots.
Evans wants voters to know the postal service will make sure each and every ballot is delivered on time.
“Do not worry about your mailing,” he said. “It’s top priority with the postal service and we will get it done”
Those who would like to request a mail-in ballot can do so online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.