LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Ludlow woman with underlying medical conditions has been quarantining at home since March.
Marsha Stewart spoke with Western Mass News about her feelings of loneliness and depression from not being able to see her family and friends.
She also has a message for the community.
“My doctor has said I would probably die because I don’t have the immune system to fight off the virus,” Stewart explained.
Stewart took her doctor’s recommendation very seriously and has been quarantining at her Ludlow home since March when the coronavirus lockdown went into effect.
She told Western Mass News that she has many pre-existing conditions, including lupus and neuropathy, which puts her on the high-risk list for getting COVID-19.
“I have a blood condition called no IgA, which means if I get a blood product, that the blood has to be washed before I can get it because if there is any IgA in the blood, it would be bad,” Stewart noted.
Stewart has only left her house for necessary medical visits.
“I’ve had to get blood work a few times and I have gone for physical therapy. I do it in the pool and because there is so much chlorine in the air, they feel it’s comfortable that the germs wouldn’t be within that area,” Stewart explained.
Back in March, Stewart thought she would only have to quarantine for a few weeks and never imagined it would be this long. She said the isolation has taken a toll on her emotionally.
“I'm just very lonely. I don't have a desire to read a book or to try a craft or anything. I have a couple things in the house and I just have no desire to do anything,” Stewart added.
Stewart has two children. Her son lives with her and has to take extra precautions, such as changing his clothes, before coming into the house.
Her daughter lives in Connecticut and she hasn’t been able to see her since April.
“I feel really bad. She is fostering to adopt two little children and two-year-old and newborn and I’ve only met the two-year-old once outside and I’ve never met the newborn and that's very hard for me to go and hold them and things like that,” Stewart said.
Rahiza Gallardo, a clinician at the Gandara Center told Western Mass News that during the coronavirus pandemic, there has been an increase in patients who are depressed because they are not used to being alone.
“People are made to be social. We are social creatures, so when we don't have the ability to go out to talk to the people we love, we are not able to have a little bit more of contact, it’s when we start feeling loneliness and hopelessness,” Gallardo explained.
Gallardo added that people in quarantine may feel like they have been abandoned and says it’s important for family members to keep in touch with their loved ones.
“Make sure they know they are loved. Maybe, just drop off some groceries for them or maybe just a quick visit through the window,” Gallardo added.
While Stewart’s lifestyle has always been limited due to her medical conditions, she does miss the activities she was once able to enjoy.
“…But I was able to go out for lunch with friends or maybe go see a movie or go to the mall for an hour,” Stewart said.
Stewart urged the public to follow COVID-19 regulations so that the world can once again return to a time where she can step outdoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.