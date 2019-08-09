SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Licensing Director Attorney and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno delivered rulings on several clubs in the city Friday afternoon.
In these rulings, some clubs have been cleared, while others are facing additional sanctions.
After months of back and forth between the city of Springfield and several clubs, owners are beginning to get answers on whether or not they are allowed to carry on with their businesses and what they'll need to do to keep their doors open.
"We received our letter that we won't have any sanctions," Club Aquarius owner Freddy Venagas tells us.
Club Aquarius owner Freddy Venagas is one of three club owners who received letters informing them on the ruling of their entertainment license.
Venagas, because of an incident outside his nightclub in May.
He tells Western Mass News he is relieved to hear the news, but that relief comes with hesitations.
"I'm glad that we did receive that letter, but I'm not completely happy with it. The second part does put accountability on us, which I am fully aware of and accept, but, at some point, people have to put acceptability on themselves," says Venagas.
Additionally, this ruling doesn't include a separate incident involving an officer shot outside their bar in April.
"We have a hearing for that as well. In that incident, we are not responsible for the violence. We are responsible for cameras not working, which we had no idea," explained Venagas.
Club Aquarius was just one of three businesses that Friday's ruling involved.
Le Soux Hooka Lounge was also cleared of sanctions after an incident that happened near their establishment in April.
In response to the ruling, they say they have fully complied with the city's requests and...
"....will take a no tolerance approach to anyone who refuses to comply with the police and city and I hope all downtown business owners would do the same..."
Something that Club Aquarius agrees with.
"We've always pushed for a safe night life, for everyone to come and have a good time," added Venagas.
In regards to the issue at large, Mayor Sarno says:
"As always, these hearings and decisions on situations arising at these establishments and on reviewing previously mutual agreed to requirements, are always based upon preventing a danger to the public's safety, health or order."
The last of the three clubs is Moriarty's Pub and Grill, after shots were fired outside their bar in May.
The city has decided to suspend their entertainment license for five days with the potential for five more.
We have reached out to Moriatry's for comment and have not heard back.
