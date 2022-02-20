SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A brawl broke out at the end of a college basketball game this afternoon between Michigan and Wisconsin, resulting in one head coach striking the other team’s assistant coach during the handshake line, we spoke with one local prep school coach here in western Mass. to find out what he thought and why it may have happened.
“What happened in that handshake line should never ever happen,” said Mike Mannix, head basketball coach at Wilbraham and Monson Academy.
After University of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard struck a Wisconsin assistant at the end of Sunday’s college basketball game, we reached out to Mike Mannix, the head coach of nationally-ranked prep school Wilbraham and Monson Academy to get his reaction.
“Is there some need to prolong our loss? And almost kind of embarrass us? That’s what it comes down to, To be honest Matt, it’s are you trying to embarrass us?” said Mannix.
Howard took issue with a Wisconsin timeout taken with under a minute left and the badgers up by 15 to avoid a 10 second violation. Mannix later told us doing so was a smart call, but Michigan’s head coach didn’t seem to think so.
“I have been part of that game before where a timeout has been called and you look up at the scoreboard and you’re almost kind of like what’s going on?”
Mannix said after a game when tensions are high, especially in a contest between conference rivals, it’s important to accept losses with class.
“Shake hands, keep going. If you say nothing and don’t stop, very little can go wrong,” he said.
He expects the wolverines head man to look back at this incident with regret and as for consequences?
“I’m sure the university will probably consider suspending him,” said Mannix.
The Big Ten conference releasing a statement following the skirmish. It reads in part, quote:
“The conference is in contact with both member institutions and is currently assessing the incident. The conference will provide more information and will take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when it completes its review.”
