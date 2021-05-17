SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker has given the go-ahead for no masks during outdoor youth sport competitions and practices starting Tuesday.

Coaches and sports officials we spoke with today are still waiting for further guidance when it comes to masks.

Beginning tomorrow, Baker said youth athletes under 18 will no longer have to wear masks while playing outdoor organized sports. At the South End Community Center in Springfield, sports have been underway for close to a year.

“We’ve had recreational activities going on from basketball, volleyball, soccer, almost throughout the entire pandemic…just to give people an outlet,” said Wesley Jackson, executive director of the South End Community Center.

Jackson told Western Mass News they will wait to follow city guidance, but he added signs point towards no more masks outside for soccer leagues.

“I’m sure the kids will be excited about it,” Jackson noted.

We also wanted to know if the mask order will be lifted for high school athletes, so we contacted Tara Bennett with the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA), who said this may take some time to figure out.

“There’s many pieces to this puzzle. It’s not as easy as just flipping the switch,” Bennett explained.

Bennett told us the MIAA does not follow the state's youth sports guidance and will have to wait on a recommendation from the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and others.

“They still may say we appreciate it, but we’re going to be a little more stringent and this is what we’re going to require,” Bennett said.

Bennett also told us that if mask mandates are approved at the local level, they would be on a sport-by-sport basis and some of those specific modifications may still be upheld.