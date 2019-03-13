SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local college advisors are speaking out about yesterday's shocking news involving a college admissions bribery scandal that has led to charges against 50 people, including CEOs, coaches, and two actresses.
Adam Metsch has been the president of College Advisor of New England for 24 years. He said that Tuesday's massive federal indictment is disheartening.
"As a professional who has been accredited and really looks out for the best interest of students, along with the majority of colleges in my field, anytime something like this happens, it's disheartening because it would be a mar on those who are really ethical and doing the right job," Metsch explained.
Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are among dozens of wealthy parents, college coaches, and college prep executives named yesterday in a national conspiracy to get students into prestigious colleges.
Metsch has worked with students and parents as a college advisor for more than two decades, helping them navigate the entire financial aid and admissions process.
"Families are paying us for an objective recommendation as to what schools are going to fit that student. It's not about an elite set of clients trying to get in elite schools. It's not about a prize to be won. It's really about trying to find the right fit academically, socially, and financially for the entire family," Metsch noted.
Metsch told Western Mass News the college admissions process should be fair and honest.
"Although we have to be careful to understand colleges have financial strain. They're forced to operate like businesses, but that's no excuse to what happened," Metsch noted.
Two SAT/ACT administrators, one exam proctor, nine coaches at elite schools, one college administrator, and 33 parents were arrested in 'Operation Varsity Blues.'
The investigation shows that admissions consultant, William Singer, was paid millions of dollars to bribe coaches and administrators to help the students get into elite schools.
"I think it's going to irk some students. I wonder if the children who are effected, who didn't know what their parents did, if they'll leave school. If they'll get chastised, but I think for the kids who worked really hard to earn those spots will be bitter," Metsch said.
Metsch added that his job is to make sure he finds the right fit academically, socially, and financially for the entire family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.