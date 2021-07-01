AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--For the first time, NCAA student-athletes will be able to profit off of their name, image and likeness, and many athletes already taking advantage of it.

Western Mass News is getting answers on what this means for the future of college sports and how one local business is partnering with athletes in western Mass.

Student-athletes from all over the country were making moves on Thursday, signing endorsements. Some student athletes from UMass Amherst, hopping on board, being the first to sign with a local company here in western Mass.

It's a new era for student-athletes. For the first time, they get the green light to make some extra cash.

"I think it's huge, right now it's the wild wild West too, with how things will go. But I think it will go back to being pretty normal, even this time next year, I think things will be normal," Patrick MacWilliams from Five College Movers said.

With a mix of state laws and new NCAA rules, allowing student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness, student-athletes from all around the country are wasting no time signing endorsements with companies.

MacWilliams from Five College Movers wasted no time either, making the call to a few student-athletes at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

"We're partnering with Noah Fernandes from UMass, he's the point guard from UMass, he's from Massachusetts, grew up in mass. We think he'll be a great brand ambassador, he plays a gritty style of basketball and that's kind of the style our company runs as well, we're blue-collar, hardworking guys and he's the same way," he said.

Five college movers also partnered with a Minutewoman. Basketball star Sam Breen tweeting out "super pumped," now becoming the first female in the Bay State to become a sponsored athlete.

"We're pretty open with our plans with it. We're going to work with the student-athletes as well to see what they're interested in. What their goals are personally, what their personal branding goals are as well and work together that can come up with something mutually beneficial," MacWilliams said.

Though the state of Massachusetts has not yet enacted a name, image and likeness law, the NCAA said independent schools can create their own guidelines for student-athletes to allow them to make moves. MacWilliams told Western Mass News he's grateful for the university’s decision.

"It's nice UMass took it upon themselves to let student-athletes do this. I think some others schools haven't yet, but UMass gave me the green light right away and have been supportive throughout the process," he said.