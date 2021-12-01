AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant has been found in the United States.
The first case of the new variant was confirmed in California, that person traveling from South Africa. One local doctor said this variant is even more transmissible than the Delta variant.
"This seems to be more infectious than Delta at least for the transmissibility of this virus," said Dr. Armando Paez, chief of infectious diseases at Baystate medical Center.
The Omicron Coronavirus variant has made its way to the United States, the first case reported in California on Wednesday.
That person is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms and just got back from South Africa, where it was first detected.
Dr. Paez told Western Mass News this variant is the most contagious so far and rolling up your sleeve for a shot may not be enough.
"Vaccination with our available vaccines will offer some level of protection however it’s also predicted it’s less effective compared to other variants," said Dr. Paez.
On Wednesday, the University of Massachusetts announced that all students will be required to receive a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The university already mandated students to be fully vaccinated against the virus.
This, while cases across the state are starting to increase, but luckily in the city of Springfield, so are vaccination rates.
"We are now seeing our population over 50 almost reaching parody with our state numbers," said Springfield city councilor Jesse Lederman, Springfield City Councilor and member of the COVID-19 task force.
Councilor Lederman told Western Mass News the new Omicron variant found in the country just weeks before the holidays is concerning, but city residents know how to take precautions.
"We’re waiting for more information on how this variant will impact communities like ours, but in the meantime, we’re encouraging people to take the steps we know are proven to reduce infection and the severity of infection," said Councilor Lederman.
Dr. Paez said data right now on the variant is still limited, but the plan moving forward will stay the same.
"It’s still the same recommendations, get vaccinated, avoid crowds, especially now in cold weather people tend to congregate and spend more time indoors," said Dr. Paez.
Regarding UMass Amherst, along with receiving a booster shot, the school is expecting all students to get tested before returning to classes after winter break.
