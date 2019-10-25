SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people are charged with resisting arrest after ramming a police car with their vehicle and accelerating towards officers.
Springfield Police officers fired their guns, grazing one suspect with a bullet before the vehicle crashed.
This all happened during a traffic stop on the General Edwards Bridge near Springfield College.
The shooting is now being investigated by the D.A. to make sure Springfield Police followed proper protocol when firing at the suspects, but Springfield College is under fire for their alert system.
Some students felt like they weren't notified quickly enough or notified at all that this incident was happening so close to the school.
"We were just trying to put pieces together and you know just kind of figure out what the commotion was about," Springfield College student Jonathan Rubin tells us.
Jonathon is one of many Springfield College students who live near the school's arch, which, Thursday night, was the backdrop for a getaway gone wrong.
"All we really knew it was like peoples' Snapchats that someone crashed into the president's fence," explained senior Sam Nehiley.
Courtney Wilson and Ray-Jean Morales are accused of ramming a police vehicle with their car before accelerating towards officers standing on the ground.
Police fired shots, a bullet grazing Wilson's leg.
Though the officers' shooting was over before the suspects reached campus, Wilson's car crashed near the school's arch and students say they could see flashing lights from their academic buildings.
"We were just kind of waiting for an alert or something," continued Nehiley.
Nehiley, who didn't want to show her face on camera, says she didn't receive a notification from the school at all.
Though school officials say other students did get an alert, Nehiley said it was unsettling for those left in the dark.
"Just no one knew what was going on and if it was anything worse than what it was, we would’ve loved to get something sooner but of course, I don’t know the reasoning for how they did things," says Nehiley.
Springfield College did put out an update on their Facebook page around 10:00 last night, roughly two hours after the incident happened.
Western Mass News reached out to the school for more information on how they send out alerts.
Meantime, students tell us a test of the alert system went out early Friday morning.
"I received those. I got a text message and a phone call. This is a test just to make sure our systems are updated and everyone is receiving the message," said Rubin.
Despite not knowing the details of what was happening right near their school, students had confidence in local police's ability to keep them safe.
"It was a little concerning, but I feel like seeing the police response was very effective and they seemed like they had things under control," added Rubin.
Springfield College officials did get back to us, saying there was a small percentage of students who didn't receive the alert.
They confirmed to Western Mass News they've run tests to make sure everyone gets the alert next time.
The driver of the vehicle, Courtney Wilson, pleaded not guilty in court today to ten counts.
He's been held without bail until a dangerousness hearing next week.
