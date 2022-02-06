AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A collegiate soccer player here in our region became the first ever to win his sports’ highest individual achievement not once, but twice in a row. We sat down with him to get the story.
“I want to play for as long as I can so that just helps me work as hard as I can to get to that goal,” said German Giammattei, striker for Amherst College men’s soccer.
Giammattei was named the 2021 Division III Player of the Year, only the second to win the award multiple times and the first-ever to do so in back-to-back seasons.
“At the end it’s just trying to help out the team as best as I can,” said Giammattei.
The striker told Western Mass News the individual recognition was nice, but what mattered most was leading his team to the DIII National Championship game in 2019 against Tufts and this fall against Connecticut College.
“We worked hard for it and I mean we got as far as we could. We know sometimes in soccer it just doesn’t go your way,” explained Giammattei.
The mammoths came up short both times, dropping this year’s contest in penalty kicks. However, Giammattei rose to the occasion all season long. Five of his 12 goals were game-winners and his late game heroics helped propel his team towards a deep postseason run.
“I’m just having fun and i don’t feel like it’s such a big game during it, I just take every game as it is,” he said.
The Miami native said he was drawn to Amherst College because of the coaching staff and strong team culture.
“At Amherst we pride ourselves on a really good team culture, more than on the field, off the field. just being good people,” said Giammattei.
His self-described easy-going attitude and selfless play helped him to lead by example.
“If the upperclassmen in general are being good people and helping out, then the younger class will just kind of buy into it and learn how to do it too,” said Giammattei.
And with one year of college eligibility left, Giammattei already has his sights on going pro, sharing his dream of one day playing in Europe for one of the sport’s five top flight leagues.
“I guess that’s been my motivation just because i love playing it so much that i don’t want it to end yet,” said Giammattei.
