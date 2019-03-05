SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some college students like to unwind on the beach during spring break, but a group of students at Springfield College are using their time off to give back.
Class is still in session at Springfield College, but students are getting ready to celebrate spring break in just a couple of weeks.
While some students opt to take a nice vacation, others are volunteering their time to charities and organizations.
"Many students will apply for a trip, not just for going to a location, but because they are interested in learning more about a social issue and making a difference for that area," said Charlene Elvers, director of the Center for Service and Leadership at Springfield College.
Students interested in the alternative spring break program have to apply by October. At that point, their applications are reviewed and they go through an interview process.
At Springfield College, there are more students who are interested in alternative spring break then they have room for, so it's actually a select group of students that get to experience this unique opportunity.
"We have a trip that stays here in Springfield and we have a group that travels within the region and another that's domestic, that's anywhere in the United States, but typically, they are going to fly somewhere and we have on international trip," Elvers added.
Video from last year shows a group of students from Springfield College who offered their time locally at the Boland School where refugee students were learning about the American culture.
Moments like these are what encourage and inspire students to give back.
"Often times, it's realizing they want to get more engaged in communities, so that might lead them into an Americorps program. I know a number of students who have gone into the Peace Corps because of this one week experience," Elvers explained.
