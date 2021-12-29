SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—Local colleges getting ready to welcome students back for the spring semester.
We're getting answers on how they’re planning to ensure the health and safety of the campus community and protect against surging COVID cases here in western Mass.
“I think that has set us on a positive ground for preparing for the return of students faculty and staff on Mon. Jan. 22,” said Bryan Gross, Vice President for enrollment, management & marketing at Western New England University.
Gross told Western Mass News the school will require booster shots for students, faculty and staff returning to campus for the spring semester, among other COVID mitigation measures.
“Everybody’s going to be required to test coming back to campus as was the case at the start of the fall,” said Gross.
Here’s what we heard from other local colleges and universities that we reached out to.
Elms College:
- Booster shot required for students, staff and faculty
- Mandatory testing for students
- Testing “highly encouraged” for staff and commuter students
Mt. Holyoke College:
- Booster shot required for eligible students and employees
- On-campus PCR test required for students
Hampshire College:
- Booster shot required for all students and employees
- Students strongly required to test
Smith College:
- Details of spring semester not yet announced
- Culture of care plan to be updated Jan. 3, 2022
Booster shots, but no negative test, are required for students at Hampshire College.
While at Smith College, details for their spring semester are still up in the air, college officials told Western Mass News their culture of care plan will be updated next Monday, Jan. 3.
At Western New England, student athletes are already back on campus.
“We have seen a further uptick in the number of positive cases this week, but again the numbers are still pretty small,” said Gross.
And required to test twice a week.
Gross also mentions the university features an emergency management response team… which aligns itself closely with CDC guidance.
“It’ll be that data that shapes our decisions,” said Gross.
Gross also noted the University is communicating with Springfield city officials about health and safety recommendations for students living off campus this semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.