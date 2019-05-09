AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The start of recreational pot sales in Amherst will begin on Sunday, days after UMass Amherst’s commencement ceremony, but they'll be open for business as students at the other two local colleges finish up their academic years.
21-year-old students at UMass, Hampshire, and Amherst College have had access to legal recreational marijuana since November.
They've been able to purchase it in nearby Northampton and Easthampton, but now the marijuana will be available right in their own backyard.
While the cannabis rules remain strict as ever on the three campuses, even the shop, Rise, is taking extra care to make sure their products are used safely.
Rise in Amherst says they’re equipped to spot fake IDs at their recreational marijuana operation.
"We have," Jennifer Barry, Vice President of Retail at Rise Amherst, tells us. "State-of-the-art identification scanners that actually really ensure that we’re letting twenty-one and over-only in."
Three colleges are within nine miles of the store.
Rise’s manager says education is important in making sure their legally-sold cannabis products aren't illegally given to underage people.
"We will definitely," stated Rise Amherst store manager Daniel Attella. "Manage our property as much as possible. and, I think, the key is to educate customers to make sure that everybody's being safe and legal with it."
"The opening this weekend of the shop in Amherst," Ed Blaguszewski, Executive Director of Strategic Communication at UMass-Amherst, tells us. "Really doesn't change anything."
Once a product is purchased, students will have to use it off campus.
"No one on campus," continued Ed. "No matter what their age or they're student, faculty, or staff member can use marijuana."
An official with UMass, the closest school to Rise, elaborates on why.
"We receive," stated Ed. "Federal funding from the federal government and that is not allowed under the rules that we have with them."
In a statement to Western mass News, Amherst College officials echoed that law, preventing even 21-year-old students from using cannabis on the premisis.
Hampshire College officials reiterated to Western Mass News that no marijuana products are allowed on campus or at school-sponsored events off campus.
Back at UMass, Blaguszewski says the threat of discipline has been communicated clearly to students since before recreational sales even began in the state.
"We've been," added Ed. "Embarked on a year-long education campaign to let students know what their responsibilities are under the law, that really began last Summer, very consistently."
According to several documents online, nursing students at UMass doing clinical placements at certain hospitals must pass a drug test, and Hampshire College officials tell us student-athletes must agree to remain drug free while participating in all sports programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.