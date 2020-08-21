EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An Easthampton comic book shop, reduced to curbside service right now, has found a way to give back to the community and launched a drive to collect nonperishable food items in exchange for free comics.
Comics N' More is limited to curbside business during the pandemic, but now they're allowing customers to pick up their favorite reads for free while helping those in need.
Store owner Christian Reader said their annual food drive was going to look a little different this year, but they knew they still wanted to help.
"The community center still needs nonperishable goods, even with everything going on. It makes sense. So we still had all the books on order, and we had to rethink how to do an event that couldn’t have a draw," Reader explained.
They’re accepting any nonperishable food item as long as it hasn't passed its expiration date, and they’re donating all of the food items to the Easthampton Community Center.
Reader told Western Mass News they’ve been off to a good start collecting two to three dozen food items so far...
"There are some like two dozen different titles, all-ages titles. Video game connections, TV show adaptations, something for everyone," Reader said.
The store is doing curbside pick up and mail orders to keep comic books in the hands of their customers during the pandemic.
But on Wednesdays and Saturdays, they have in store shopping by appointment.
"It’s a very controlled and curated experience," she said. "One of us has a family member that is enduring cancer treatment, so we have to keep our risk exposure very, very low."
They will continue to swap food for books until September 9.
"We believe that comics are for everyone, it’s a phrase in the industry, and one of those things is putting comics in front of people so they could see what they might enjoy," she said. "It works like one item for one comic. If you brought like two dozen different items, we’ll give you two dozen different comics."
Those interested in exchanging their nonperishable food items for free comics can call the store to schedule a time to swing by. The store's number is (413)-529-0800.
