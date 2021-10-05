SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The social media giant Facebook continues to face scrutiny.
Frances Haugen, known as the 'Facebook whistleblower', told Congress Tuesday that Facebook’s platforms hurt children.
“They need to admit that they did something wrong,” said Haugen.
Frances Haugen testified at the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, just two days after being identified as the 'Facebook whistleblower'.
“There is a broad swath of research that supports the idea that usage of social media amplifies for mental health harms...And Facebook’s own research shows that. Kids are saying ‘i am unhappy when I use Instagram and I can’t stop. if I leave, I’m afraid I’ll be ostracized,” said Haugen.
What does this mean for Facebook?
John Garvey, a local public relations and digital marketing consultant who has a certificate in reputation management, told Western Mass News that Facebook will indeed survive but that there is a ‘day of reckoning' coming.
“It is literally the worst of the worst times for Facebook. I have never seen anything like this in corporate America or reputation management...It is not a too big to die. It is too big to kill. Facebook is not going to go away. Instagram is not going to go away. They have pulled back on some of their plans...There will be a reckoning around I believe corrections around some of the ways the algorithm works,” said Garvey of Garvey Communication Associates.
Garvey said that this certainly will impact Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook.
“Mark Zuckerberg is not a good face for this company and they continually have problems around that,” said Garvey.
Garvey said he believes the questions surfacing now about Facebook and the public pressure make those platforms better.
“Every single platform has these kinds of issues from time to time and will have to grow and evolve. I don’t see regulation coming anytime soon,” said Garvey.
During today's testimony, Haugen went on to say that schools or the National Institutes of Health should provide more information for parents on how to support their children with social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.