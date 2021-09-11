SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Local cities and towns across western Mass. held ceremonies in honor of the 9/11 attacks.
Bells rang in the old chapel at the University of Massachusetts Amherst on Saturday, marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks.
Many in western Mass. gathered to commemorate the thousands of lives lost on that tragic day.
In West Springfield, a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., which marks the time when the first plane flew into the north tower at the world trade center.
"I know this is a big day, 20th anniversary, but every year forward we have an obligation to gather again to bring the students, to bring the kids, to remind them of what happened that day, the thousands that lost their lives that day," said Mayor Will Reichelt of West Springfield.
Over in Chicopee, there was a flag-raising ceremony at the Westover Air Reserve Base.
"It struck me then as much as it still does today," said David Benedetti, fire chief of the Westover Air Base.
Benedetti honored all the first responders who paid the ultimate sacrifice 20 years ago.
"They got a call to respond, and that's what they did, they went in there and they tried to save people's lives," said Benedetti.
Two decades later, but their lives will never be forgotten.
"It marks a very solemn day in the history of fire service, we have to always remember," said Benedetti.
