HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The countdown to election 2018 is on. America will soon voice their vote through the ballot and local communities are prepping the polls.
Election officials are making sure everything is ready to go tomorrow. For many clerks, this isn't their first rodeo and they said Monday that they are prepared.
"We’re on the eve of a very important national election," said Mass. Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin.
Communities across the Bay State are gearing up to open the polls.
"Making sure each polling location has the equipment they need and just getting everything ready to go," said Holyoke City Clerk Brenna Murphy McGee.
In Holyoke, they are expecting a 45 percent turn out.
"Everything is going smoothly so far," McGee added.
Galvin told Western Mass News that he anticipates a strong voter presence statewide.
"I’m going to estimate a turnout of 2.4 million at the conclusion of the polls tomorrow night," Galvin explained.
Some voters will skip the polls altogether. Early voting proved a popular option for many.
"We expect about 585,000 persons that voted early, which we’re very pleased about. Two years ago, we had over a million, but that was during a presidential election," Galvin added.
Holyoke saw a decent turn out ahead of election day, too.
"Early voting, we had pretty close to 1,200 and we had about 500 absentee," McGee said.
A divided countrywide conversation may be a force pushing voters to the polls.
"The awareness of the voters of this being a national election that is truly driving the turnout," Galvin said.
However, before you mark your ballot, "if you have the time to read it at home, especially your voting location to vote, it will help move the lines along a little better," McGee noted.
