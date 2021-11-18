Local communities investigate string of parking lot purse thefts

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Three local communities are investigating a string of parking lot robberies targeting shoppers.
East Longmeadow Police confirmed to Western Mass News there was a robbery earlier Thursday afternoon in broad daylight in the Stop & Shop parking lot. This marks at least six recent local parking lot robberies.
"I'm surprised to hear because it’s a small area," said Robert Hasbrouck of Springfield.
Six recent parking lot robberies in three local communities have shoppers on high alert, with the latest robbery reported Thursday afternoon.
"Me as a female I’m so deathly scared to go anywhere and it’s getting 10 times worse out here," said Shannon Billick of Agawam.
East Longmeadow Police confirmed to Western Mass News that a purse was snatched in the Stop & Shop parking lot in broad daylight.
This comes after Police said a woman was robbed in the Holyoke Mall parking lot on Wednesday and West Springfield Police are investigating four purse snatchings in the parking lots at Riverdale Shops in the span of three weeks.
"This is very uncommon for our area it doesn’t happen a lot so it’s really sad to see that especially around the holiday time," said Michela Kelley of East Longmeadow.
West Springfield Police told Western Mass News that women over 50 walking alone to their cars have been the known targets.
Local shoppers say this string of thefts is nerve-wracking, even if you're not shopping alone.
"Even if it’s just us two as girls they will still come up to us being females...You never expect that to happen in such a great community like this
Others fear local thefts are only starting to increase
"It’s like them stealing catalytic converters off the cars now it’s brazen," said Kelley.
We did reach out to Stop & Shop but are still waiting to hear back. Meanwhile, East Longmeadow Police are investigating Thursday's incident. Holyoke and West Springfield Police have said they are working together to see if there are any connections to theirs.
