HOLYOKE/WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local communities are mourning Thursday night over the death of an 18-year-old high school student involved in a car crash last weekend.

Everyone Western Mass News spoke with Thursday night said to know Markiyan Yuzych was to love him. His family and friends said it's comforting to see the community coming together to honor his life.

"The love we experienced for him was the greatest gift we ever had," said Markiyan's mother, Nataliya Yuzych.

Hearts are heavy across several communities in western Mass., after Yuzych from West Springfield died in a car crash on County Road in Holyoke on Sunday night.

Police said the senior at Dean Vocational High School in Holyoke hit a utility pole. Crews found the car in flames when they arrived at the scene.

Friends and family spoke to Western Mass News on Thursday, remembering him for his smile. That smile lit up a room along with his generous spirit.

"He’s always been like a giving person. Like no matter what circumstances or how he’s feeling or what he was going through. He was always the most caring and giving person," said Yuzych's friend Owen Nieves.

The community came together to create a memorial at the site crash happened. They brought pictures, candles, and flowers.

Nataliya said her family came from Ukraine when their son was 2-years-old, so to receive an outpouring of support locally for their family is overwhelming.

"We don’t have any close family, so having the community and friend support means the world to us," she said. "The people that showed up on our doorstep, that brought food and flowers, [those] staying with us. It’s incredible, and I’m very grateful."

Friends said Yuzych had a passion for motorcycles, dreaming of opening his shop called Marks Motorcycle’s after graduation.

"The one thing he promised me was that we were both going to walk the stage together. We are both going to graduate for two weeks before he passed away, and that’s the one thing that I’m like, 'Ok, I need to do this for him,'" said Yuzych friend Gloricel Acevedo.

She said it's hard to imagine life without her friend, but she wants to make him proud.

"You wouldn’t expect it, like one day you wake up, and the person you talk to the most is gone. It makes you realize life is so precious," she noted.

The crash is still under investigation. Services planned for Saturday in Chicopee.