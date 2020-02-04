HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The primary elections are in less than a month and early voting begins in 20 days.
In addition, it's crunch time for people to finish registering to vote and city clerks are collecting absentee ballots.
"It’s important to get your votes in, especially if you’re not going to be here...not put it in the back and forget about it," said Holyoke City Clerk Brenna McGee.
It's crunch time at the city clerk's office in Holyoke. With the primary elections less than a month away, this year is unique.
McGee said Massachusetts voters can cast their ballots in both a state and presidential election.
"We have elections right around the corner. We have a deadline to register to vote for the presidential primary, which is February 12. Our office will be open until 8 p.m. next week on that day just to allow people to get last minute registration in and we have a double election coming up on March 3," McGee explained.
Absentee voting has been open in Holyoke for about two weeks now. Registered voters can either request an application be sent to them and then they’ll turn it in by mail, or they can come down and fill out at a ballot at the city clerk's office.
"That’s for people that are going to be out of town on election day, have a religious belief that they can’t make it to the polls that day, or that they have a disability and can’t make it to the polls that day. They can absentee vote starting now," McGee noted.
McGee told Western Mass News they have already seen about 50 absentee ballots turned in. They also have early voting taking place at the end of the month.
"Early voting is actually available to any registered voters. That will be available for the week prior to the presidential primary. You can vote for the special and the presidential five days prior to the election, so that would be February 24 to 28. It’ll be offered every day in city hall from 8:30 to 4:30. Anybody can come in, no excuse needed, to vote. We also are going to be holding on day, Tuesday the 25th, at the Holyoke Senior Center from 9 to 12. We’re going to be doing it there as well just to make it more convenient for folks who might not be to make it to city hall," McGee said.
