(WGGB/WSHM) - It's been just more than a year since the historic start of retail marijuana sales in Massachusetts, the first purchase being made right here in western Mass at New England Treatment Access in Northampton.
Now, cities and towns with recreational sales are starting to see the benefits.
November 20, 2018, a historic day across the Commonwealth as Northampton Mayor David J. Narkewicz made the first retail purchase of marijuana at New England Treatment Access.
14 months later and there's still traffic detail and a line of customers.
"What we do see is over 2,000 people a day that come to NETA. Who knew, but we’re so glad that there are so many people that have found NETA and continue to find NETA," Leslie Laurie, the Western Mass Regional Director for NETA, tells us.
Mayor Narkewicz happy to report that since the opening, the city has only seen a positive impact.
In terms of increased crime or traffic nightmares, police and city officials tell Western Mass News there have been none of those negative experiences.
"I think we are seeing some spinoff in terms of people not only coming, but staying, eating in our restaurants, staying in our hotels, and that’s all for the good of the city," stated Mayor Narkewicz.
Four and a half miles away in Easthampton, INSA began their adult use sales about a month after NETA on December 22, 2018.
"Things are pretty consistent. Obviously, we’ve seen a slight decline as other operators have opened up, but nothing too drastic, so it’s been pretty consistent. December was one of our best months ever," Mark Zatyrka, the CEO of INSA in Easthampton, explained.
One of the big outcomes many were anxious to see: how much the cities would benefit from offering recreational sales.
Both cities have a 3% local option excise tax and a 3% host community impact fee.
Easthampton Mayor LaChapelle says they've received about $410,000 for the first three quarters.
The money goes right into the city's general fund and is used to address increased costs, like filling potholes, re-paving, and adding safety signs around the city.
"Cannabis tax we have no baseline. It’s gone up and down. There’s certainly been an increase every quarter, because it’s new, but the increase has been inconsistent. We’re very careful about what we do with that money in our budget and what the projections are. We’re very, very conservative," said Mayor LaChapelle.
In Northampton, the city has collected four quarters of the adult use revenue.
Two of those quarters in 2019 and two in the current fiscal year.
For the local revenue excise tax, the city has seen more than $1.96 million and with the host community impact fee, more than $1.848 million.
"I don’t think anyone knew what to expect and so any new local revenue that is not tied to property taxes are a good and positive revenue for the city," continued Mayor Narkewicz.
Mayor Narkewicz says they saw a slight decline during Governor Baker's vaping ban, but they've still been able to use the additional funds for roadway improvements, added sidewalks, and street paving, specifically around NETA, where police are still out, seven days a week, moving traffic.
"We do still have a police detail, because we want to be a good neighbor and that’s what part of being a good neighbor is, ensuring that people park in the proper place. We do rent parking spaces in addition to our big parking lot and what the police do is to ensure the traffic moves quickly," added Laurie.
Both mayors and dispensaries say things are projected to be good as they continue recreational sales in 2020, but more dispensaries are applying to offer retail sales.
NETA and INSA are currently the only two open in each city, so as more open, the next big question is how that will affect market share in the region and throughout the Commonwealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.