(WGGB/WSHM) -- Here's a look at some local cities and towns that will provide meal centers during the COVID-19 school closure:
GREENFIELD
Youths ages 18 and under will be able to pick-up a Grab-and-Go meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following locations:
- Greenfield High School
- Greenfield Middle School
- Newton School
SPRINGFIELD
The district’s food service provider, Sodexo, will set-up meal centers at the following locations:
- Bowles
- Commerce
- Dorman
- Glickman
- Indian Orchard
- Kensington
- Liberty
- Lincoln
- Rebecca Johnson
- Talmage
- Warner
- Washington
Meals will be available at the front door for breakfast and lunch between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday to any person 18 years old or younger. Identification is not required.
PALMER
Endelson Playground, 121 Main Street, Bondsville
- Meal Distribution: Basketball Court Entrance.
- Meal Service Time - 9:30 am to 10 am Monday-Friday.
- Breakfast and lunch served in one Grab and Go Bag. All meals will be set-up in bags on tables.
Converse Middle School 24 Converse Street, Palmer
- Meal Distribution: Rathbone Street Parking Lot
- Meal Service Time - 9:30 am to 10 am Monday-Friday
- Breakfast and lunch served in one Grab and Go Bag. All meals will be set-up in bags on tables.
Hyrniewicz Playground, Springfield Street, Three Rivers
- Meal Distribution: Near Gazebo
- Meal Service Time - 10:15 am to 10:45 am Monday-Friday
- Breakfast and lunch served in one Grab and Go Bag. All meals will be set-up in bags on tables.
Thorndike Playground, Main/Church Street, Thorndike
- Meal Distribution: Inside Playground Area
- Meal Service Time - 10:15 am to 10:45 am Monday-Friday
- Breakfast and lunch served in one Grab and Go Bag. All meals will be set-up in bags on tables.
CHICOPEE
Meals containing lunch and breakfast for the next day will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, March 16 then and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day thereafter.
- Barry Elementary School
- Belcher Elementary School
- Bellamy Middle School
- PE Bowe Elementary School
- Bowie Elementary School
- Chicopee High School
- Chicopee Comprehensive High School
- Dupont Middle School
- Fairview Elementary School
- Lambert-Lavoie Elementary School
- Litwin Elementary School
- Stefanik Elementary School
- Streiber Elementary School
HOLYOKE
Grab-and-Go meals with breakfast and lunch will be available for students from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following schools:
- Kelly School
- Sullivan School
- Donahue School
- Lawrence School
- Holyoke High North
PITTSFIELD
Grab-and-Go breakfast and lunch packages will be made available to children between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the following locations:
- Morningside Community School, 100 Burbank St.
- Conte Community School, 200 West Union St.
- Dower Square Housing Village, 253 Wahconah St.
- The Berkshire Family YMCA, 292 North St.
- Gladys Brigham Center, 165 East St.
- Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires, 16 Melville St.
- The Brattlebrook Apartments, April Lane
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.