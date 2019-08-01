EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts Public Health officials are raising the risk level for EEE cases in several southeastern communities.
The virus can be fatal and affects people of all ages.
The Massachusetts Department of Health is issuing a High Risk Warning for Eastern Equine Encephalitis, commonly known as the EEE virus.
The virus is spread from the bite of an infected mosquito.
Aimee Petrosky, the director of the East Longmeadow Health Department, says her town is taking precautions.
“We find out weekly what mosquitoes have been caught in our community, so it’s real-time information that can make a big difference if there were to be an outbreak in our area," says Petrosky.
Petrosky tells Western Mass News East Longmeadow is part of the Pioneer Valley Mosquito Control District, which puts out three mosquito traps every week that are then sent to a lab to see if the mosquitoes are carrying any viruses.
According to the State Department of Public Health, in all of 2018, only two mosquitoes were tested positive for EEE.
So far, in 2019, 114 mosquitoes have tested positive as of Thursday.
Petrosky says the first positive result usually occurs in the Fall, but, this year, it was found in July, leaving residents on guard.
“I always make sure there’s no standing water or other things that are going to attract mosquitoes," East Longmeadow resident Walter Esposito tells us.
The CDC reports that one third of EEE cases are fatal.
Survivors suffer permanent brain damage, unlike West Nile Virus, which is similar to flu-like symptoms.
While none of the mosquitoes have tested positive in the western Mass area and no human cases have yet to be reported this year, Petrosky says residents should still be cautious, especially in the Summer traveling months.
“Because, this time of year, our residents aren’t just staying in East Longmeadow. They are travelling to the areas with these warnings and we want to make sure they know the best way to protect themselves," added Petrosky.
Permethrin and deet are both ways you can protect yourself against mosquitoes.
Permethrin goes only on your clothing, while deet goes on your skin.
The East Longmeadow Town Hall is giving away free deet wipes to anyone who needs some.
On August 12, there will be a public information session for more on this issue.
