SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 2. Some local mayoral races include a rematch in the Westfield.

Mayor Donald Humason and Michael McCabe are once again squaring off.

Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChappelle is up for re-election. She's being challenged for her seat by Eric Berzins and Keith Routhier.

This election will be decided by ranked-choice voting for the first time.

Northampton Mayor David Markiewicz is not running for re-election this year. Voters there will determine whether the seat goes to Gina-Louise Sciarra or Mar Warner.

In Agawam, incumbent Mayor Bill Sappeli is being challenged by Charles Alvenos.

In Holyoke, Michael Sullivan and Josh Garcia took part in the final mayoral debate last week.

