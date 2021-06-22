SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Tuesday, the state of Massachusetts hit Governor Charlie Baker’s goal of vaccinating 4.1 million residents. This while officials in the city of Springfield are working on catching up to the rates seen in the rest of the state.
While the state’s goal has been achieved, here in the city of Springfield there’s still a long way to go. The city is around 20 percent behind the vaccination rate for the remainder of the state.
“I think everyone should get vaccinated if you don’t wanna do it for yourself do it for others,” Springfield resident Charlie Holmes said.
4.1 million Massachusetts residents have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine, a number Baker has been striving to achieve.
While the goal has been reached as a state, some towns and cities still have a long way to go.
On Tuesday, city officials in Springfield met to discuss ways to raise the vaccination rate for city residents.
In those 0-64, just over 32 percent are vaccinated, lagging behind the statewide rate by 20 percent.
“I thought jeepers we have stores right in the neighborhoods maybe with our help Springfield can catch up and lead the state instead of lagging the state,” Pride Stores Owner Bob Bolduc said.
Bolduc said the numbers made him want to step up in order to help the community offering his stores to serve as vaccine clinics.
“We’ll have four stores where if you come to one of those and get vaccinated, you’ll get a shot at 1 in 5 million dollar lottery tickets. You’ll get probably a $50 pride gift card for gas, and you’ll get a free coffee or iced coffee from now until the end of the summer,” Bolduc explained.
This effort is just one of the many incentives offered here in western Mass. to get a COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the Basketball Hall of Fame held a vaccine clinic offering free tickets to the museum; officials tell us only around 25 people signed up.
While city leaders continue to find ways to reach communities, some say they’re on the right path.
“I think we’re starting to move in that direction and get them in the community centers where people can get to, where transportation isn’t an issue,” Springfield Education Association President Maureen Colgan-Posner said.
A date for the Pride vaccine clinics is still up in the air.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.