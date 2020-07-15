SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Neighbor to Neighbor, a community action group, protested on Main Street in Springfield today and demanding Congress to pass a new coronavirus relief legislation called "A People's Bailout."
Organizers told Western Mass News they're looking for a comprehensive COVID-19 relief package.
While the $3 trillion House approved "HEROES Act" has been making headlines across the country and Neighbor to Neighbor said it doesn't do enough for hard hit communities.
"Nearly 43 percent of black and brown communities work in production jobs that couldn't be done remotely or the service industry, both of those industries are only back to half capacity. That leaves black and brown communities under employed. We can't talk about a relief package that doesn't acknowledge the disparities determined on race and class," said Neighbor to Neighbor's organizer Katie Talbot.
"A People's Bailout" has been sponsored by both Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Ed Markey.
