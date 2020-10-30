EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An East Longmeadow lacrosse icon recently died of COVID-19 complications, and now, the community is honoring him with a touching tribute.
"We played lacrosse our whole lives. My dad gave me a stick the day I was born. I still have it in my room," said son Ben Caron.
Ben and Sam Caron are mourning the loss of their father, Jay Caron, a local lacrosse legend, who passed away after battling COVID-19 at 60-years-old.
"He was a person with a big personality and starting this program in town, basically so, this guy and I would be able to play," he explained. "Ended up expanding into something much bigger, much larger."
Their father was the founder of East Longmeadow’s youth lacrosse program and later was inducted into the Western Mass. Lacrosse Hall of Fame.
"We lost a good man," Ben added. "The neighborhood, the town, the whole world."
Long time family friend and neighbor Tim Carlin told Western Mass News he was heartbroken by the news of Jay’s passing but wanted to do something special to honor his friend's memory.
"I knew he didn’t need money or roses or flowers, and I thought about how the community would think about Jay, and it would be with starting lacrosse in this town," he explained.
So he took to Facebook, asking anyone in the community, who’s life had ever been touched by Jay, to leave a lacrosse stick in the Carons' front yard. They received an outpour of support only three days later.
"I think we’re at 55. I’m honored that that happened," Carlin said.
The Carons told Western Mass News they were touched by the support from the local community.
"I’m not surprised, but we are incredibly heart warmed by what we’re seeing, and the community," Ben said. "You know, we feel the rallying around us as a tremendous feeling."
The Carsons told Western Mass News they want their father’s legacy to live on.
"To everybody who does know him or felt any impact from him in any reverberating way, we just ask that you keep his legacy going on and do the kind of things that he would do for others in our community," Ben said. "That’s what makes this community of East Longmeadow so strong, and we want to see that continuing in the future."
With every lacrosse game played throughout the town, Jay's memory will continue to live on because without him and that the sport wouldn't be what it is today.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, at Saint Mary's Church in Longmeadow, beginning at 10 a.m. There will also be a live stream of the church service for those who cannot attend in person.
