SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two local companies have joined forces to create lawn signs showing gratitude for essential workers in western Massachusetts.
These same signs are also helping support local businesses.
Lawn signs with the words ‘Heroes' and ‘Essentials’ combined have started to pop-up in western Massachusetts.
Get Set Marketing and Go Graphix have paired up to create the signs and show gratitude to our essential workers.
“We really wanted a way to say thank you to all the essential workers and we combined our efforts. We wanted to do something that we do well, which is design and print,” said Dan Bessette with Get Set Marketing.
The $12 signs are being sold through different channels, including small businesses, which can then benefit from the proceeds.
Bessette told Western Mass News that he hopes this can help local businesses stay afloat.
“The money will be donated to small businesses in the area that we work with, or the restaurants that sell them, they’re benefiting from the profits directly,” Bessette explained.
In addition, the profits will also help the founders behind the lawn signs.
“A lot of our business that we work with have either closed for the time being or aren’t doing as much marketing as they usually do. Our sales have been down dramatically and this is a way to keep us going and keep our employees paid,” Bessette said.
So far, 300 lawn signs have been printed, but Bessette told us they are not stopping anytime soon.
“We would like to keep the program running as long as people want to buy them and support small businesses,” Bessette said.
Justin Roberts, a local community advocate, is joining the effort to help spread the word about the signs.
“I bought two signs myself for my yard to show my thanks. I got my white one and my black one, so being able to show that I'm obvious continuing supporting those frontline workers that are doing what they need to do to make sure everything is happening,” Roberts said.
Roberts hopes the signs will soon line the streets throughout western Massachusetts.
“Eventually, hopefully, the street is full and we can continue to show our support for those frontlines workers that are really making it all possible right now,” Bessette said.
For more information on how you can thank essential workers and help local businesses, CLICK HERE.
