SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are more plans for growth in the city of Springfield as more investors take an interest and that is encouraging news to businesses already here.
On Wednesday, the first of many White Lion Wednesday events for the season will take place at the Marketplace Shops in downtown. The local beer company is capitalizing on the growth of Springfield.
Downtown Springfield has seen an economic boom in recent years and especially now with MGM Springfield up and running.
That's why Ray Berry, president of White Lion Brewing Company, built his business around this city. He told Western Mass News they're not slowing down.
"Very exciting obviously. Positive energy is very contagious, so when you see development efforts and other entities investing in downtown, it’s sparks other creative ideas," Berry explained.
Other investments like at the site that was once home to the York Street Jail. It's an empty lot now but a local hotel development company is in negotiations to build a 130 room hotel there, close to downtown.
Those that have been in the city for years are excited for the continued interest in the city
"You’re going to have two premier hotels with the Sheraton and the Marriott and then the one over at the old jail site. Things are looking up," said Joe Bernard, a lawyer who has an office downtown.
After seeing the city change over the years, residents are happy to see it continue to bring in more investments
White Lion said that it's going to keep up events like White Lion Wednesdays going to keep their strong bond with this city and the people in it.
