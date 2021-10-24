SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--One local South Hadley company is giving back and fulfilling a promise they made to one woman they connected with five years ago.
Adam Quenneville Roofing went above and beyond for Southwick resident Mabel Lemieux on her 101st birthday. A present years in the making.
"I said you call me when your 100 and I'll come back and take care of this roof for ya," said Adam Quenneville, owner of Quenneville Roofing.
Adam Quenneville roofing kept a promise they made back in 2016, five years ago, when they were doing a job at then 95-year-old Mabel’s Southwick house.
"It looked a little shabby," said Southwick resident Mabel Lemieux.
"It's been almost 30 years since we did the roof the first time," said Quenneville.
During that job, Mabel questioned how long her roof was going to last, so they did an inspection. They found the roof was still in good condition and would probably last another five years.
"Not having any idea how old you were... Mabel said ill be 100 years old then and I was shocked truthfully," said Quenneville.
So, they made a deal: in five years Adam Quenneville roofing promised to replace her roof. Although Mabel never called Quenneville Roofing when she turned 100, her daughter took things into her own hands to get the roof fixed after she turned 101 years old.
What originally started as a promise turned into a friendship between Mabel and Quenneville.
"She's great a person to just to talk, we've had a few conversations over the years, she checks in on me," said Quenneville.
Mabel told Western Mass News she’s lived in the area all her life and because of kind people like Quenneville, she has no plans to leave.
"I was in Springfield 'til I was about seven years old and then we moved here, I've been here ever since...It's a nice town wonderful i never had any trouble here...I guess I'm going to stay here," said Lemieux.
"Well, I always told everybody I love bread," said Lemieux.
"...She got a big heart," said Quenneville.
"Yes I do, that's my biggest trouble, I worry about everybody," said Lemieux.
The roof is supposed to last another 30 years.
Adam Quenneville roofing said if Mabel calls them when she's 130, her next roof will again be for free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.